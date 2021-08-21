'No US Interest in Afghanistan With Al Qaeda Gone': US President Joe Biden

In response to a question posed to the president following the press conference, Biden said that it had not been foreseen that the US military withdrawal from Afghanistan would lead to a "total demise of the Afghan National Force, which was 300 [thousand] persons."

"Let’s assume the Afghan National Force had continued to fight and they were surrounding Kabul. It’d be a very different story. Very different story," said Biden, whose administration has been receiving widespread censure over its withdrawal of the American troops from Afghanistan, leaving the Afghan forces to fend for themselves.

"But the overwhelming consensus was that they — this was not — they were not going to collapse. The Afghan forces, they were not going to leave. They were not going to just abandon and then put down their arms and take off. So, that’s what’s happened," Biden added.