US President Joe Biden to Address the Nation on Afghanistan Crisis

Joe Biden's address comes a day after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>US President Joe Biden has been clear for years about withdrawing from Afghanistan.</p></div>
United States President Joe Biden is all set to address the nation on the Afghanistan crisis at 3:45 pm on Monday, 16 August (1:15 am IST).

His address comes a day after the Taliban took control of Afghanistan as President Ashraf Ghani fled the country and conceded that the insurgents had won the 20-year war.

Horrific videos emerged from the Kabul airport on Monday, including those which purportedly showed people falling to their deaths after they clung on to an aircraft as it took off.

The tarmac at the Hamid Karzai airport overflowed with desperation and panic as people struggled to board flights and flee the battered nation.

Following the withdrawal of a majority of US troops on 1 May, Taliban advanced rapidly in the country, capturing city after city. Kabul was the only major Afghan city left under the control of the country's central government, until it was also taken over on Sunday.

Also Read

From Saigon To Kabul: US Withdrawal Has Many Drawing Parallels to Vietnam War

