With No-Trust Vote on 9 April, What's Next for Imran Khan and Pakistan?

Consequently, the National Assembly was dissolved by President Arif Alvi, and Khan was de-notified as the prime minister of Pakistan.

Khan went on to propose former Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed's name as the caretaker prime minister of the country.

So, this is where we are at now:

A cabinet meeting had been called by Khan on Friday

Khan would also address the nation on the same day

The no-confidence vote will be held on 9 April

What's next? What can we expect from various actors involved in this constitutional crisis?