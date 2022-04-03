No-Trust Vote Against Pak PM Imran Khan Disallowed, National Assembly Dissolved

After weeks of uncertainty, a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was disallowed in the National Assembly on Sunday, 3 April.

Minutes later, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of PM Khan.

After the motion was rejected by the Pakistan National Assembly Speaker, citing a security threat, PM Khan had asked for fresh elections.

In an address to the nation, he said that he had written to the President to dissolve the assemblies.