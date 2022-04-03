ADVERTISEMENT

No-Trust Vote Against Pak PM Imran Khan Disallowed, National Assembly Dissolved

After the motion was rejected by the Pakistan National Assembly Speaker, PM Khan asked for fresh elections.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read

After weeks of uncertainty, a no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government was disallowed in the National Assembly on Sunday, 3 April.

Minutes later, Pakistan President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of PM Khan.

After the motion was rejected by the Pakistan National Assembly Speaker, citing a security threat, PM Khan had asked for fresh elections.

In an address to the nation, he said that he had written to the President to dissolve the assemblies.

"I have written to the President to dissolve the assemblies. There should be elections in a democratic way. I call upon the people of Pakistan to prepare for elections," he said.

Proceedings of the Assembly had begun earlier to vote on PM Khan's political survival. However, PM Khan was not in attendance as the session began.

Khan further congratulated every Pakistani on the Speaker's decision and added, "The no-confidence motion was a foreign conspiracy against us. Pakistan should decide who should govern them."

The no-confidence motion came after Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), lost the majority in the House as its primary coalition partner, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement- Pakistan (MQM-P) – abandoned the government on 30 March and signed a deal with the opposition Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Meanwhile, the Islamabad district administration had imposed Section 144 in the city ahead of the no-confidence motion.

