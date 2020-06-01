On Sunday, 31 May, the Nepalese government moved its Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to adopt a new political map, reported The Indian Express. This altered version includes an additional 370 square kilometers, which is currently part of the Indian map.The bill was tabled by Law Minister Shivamaya Tumbahamphe, who approved the new map. The area that has been incorporated is in the tri-junction of Nepal, India, and China (Tibet).The Nepalese government has been saying that the areas of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura, and Lipulek – which are on the Indian map – belong to them.The government moved the Bill after it was assured of two-thirds majority in the House of Representatives, following the decision of the main opposition Nepali Congress to support it.Earlier on 28 May, Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli failed to table the scheduled Bill in the parliament because of differences within the ruling party, and the main Opposition seeking more time.The Lipulekh pass is a far western point situated near Kalapani which is a disputed border area between India and Nepal. Both countries claim that Kalapani is a part of their territory. India says it comes under Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district while Nepal says it is a part of their Dharchula district.(With inputs from The Indian Express)Nepal’s Defence Min Reacts Strongly to Indian Army Chief’s Comment