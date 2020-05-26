The relations between India and Nepal have been under strain over the India’s road to the Lipulekh Pass. Nepal’s Defence Minister Ishwor Pokhrel on 25 May, Monday, accused the Indian Army chief of insulting his nation, said a report by NDTV.The Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that Nepal’s objections to the road were actually at the ‘behest of someone else’. He had alluded to China influencing Nepal.The Defence Minister told ANI, “Such a statement is an insulting statement made by ignoring Nepal's history, our social characteristics and freedom. With this, the Indian CoAS (Army chief) has also hurt the sentiments of the Nepali Gurkha army personnel who lay down their lives to protect India. It must now become difficult for them to stand tall in front of the Gurkha forces.”He also added that it was not professional of the head of the Indian Army to make a statement like that.(With inputs from NDTV and ANI) We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.