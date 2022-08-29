Artemis I Launch Scrapped: All You Need To Know About NASA’s Moon Mission

Eventually. Artemis I won't have a crew on board – it will be a test flight to figure out whether the spacecraft and rocket are suitable for human spaceflight.

Artemis II, scheduled for 2024, is going to have a crew on board but they aren’t going to land on the moon. They’re going to do some testing in space, do a loop around the Moon and come back.

Artemis III will take human beings to the surface of the Moon once more. After that, NASA intends to launch crewed missions about once per year, with initial missions focused on establishing surface capabilities and building a 'Gateway' in orbit around the Moon.