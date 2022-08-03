‘We Come in Friendship’: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tells Taiwanese Parliament
Pelosi also said that the US chip bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation.
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi landed in Taiwan on Tuesday night, 2 August, defying a string of increasingly stark warnings and threats from China.
Second in line to the presidency, Pelosi is the highest-elected US official to visit Taiwan in 25 years.
On Wednesday, Pelosi met Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen in Taipei.
Speaking on her visit, Tsai Ing-wen said that US Speaker Pelosi is "truly one of Taiwan's most devoted friends. We are grateful to you to make this visit to Taiwan to showcase the US Congress' staunch support for Taiwan."
He added, "Aggressions against democratic Taiwan would have a tremendous impact on the security of the entire Indo-Pacific...Facing deliberately heightened military threats Taiwan will not back down."
Meanwhile, during a meeting with Tsai Chi-chang, the deputy speaker of Taiwan's Parliament, Pelosi had said, "We come in friendship to Taiwan, we come in peace to the region," AFP reported.
'Washington Shall Pay the Price’: China
Following the touchdown of Pelosi’s military aircraft, US Ambassador Nicholas Burns was summoned by the Chinese Foreign Ministry late on Tuesday and received a warning that the US "shall pay the price."
China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng was quoted as saying, "The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," state news agency Xinhua reported.
Meanwhile, Pelosi told the Taiwanese Parliament that the US chip bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.
Pelosi also stressed that the US wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.
(With inputs from AFP.)
