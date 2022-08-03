‘We Come in Friendship’: US Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tells Taiwanese Parliament

Following the touchdown of Pelosi’s military aircraft, US Ambassador Nicholas Burns was summoned by the Chinese Foreign Ministry late on Tuesday and received a warning that the US "shall pay the price."

China's Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng was quoted as saying, "The move is extremely egregious in nature and the consequences are extremely serious," state news agency Xinhua reported.

Meanwhile, Pelosi told the Taiwanese Parliament that the US chip bill would offer a good opportunity for US-Taiwan cooperation in the chip industry.

Pelosi also stressed that the US wants to increase parliamentary exchanges with Taiwan.