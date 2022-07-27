China Warns of 'Firm and Resolute Measures' If Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said earlier this week on 25 July that China would take "firm and resolute measures" if US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan.

"And the US will be responsible for all of the serious consequences," he added, as reported by the BBC.

In addition to this, Colonel Tan Kefei, a spokesperson of the Chinese ministry of defence event went on to say that:

"If the US side insists on going ahead, the Chinese military will never sit idle and will take strong measures to thwart any external interference and separatist attempts for 'Taiwan independence'," as reported by China Daily.