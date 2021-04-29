Must Address Critical Gaps in Healthcare Urgently: WHO to India

India must close the gaps in its essential medical supplies and hospital capacities urgently amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Wednesday, 28 April.

“The current rapid surge of COVID-19 cases has put immense pressure on the health systems, already overburdened since the start of the pandemic. We need to act with speed, expand hospital capacities and equip them with medical supplies, most needed to save lives,” said Dr Poonam Khetrapal Singh, Regional Director, WHO South-East Asia Region.

Dr Khetrapal Singh went on to talk about the importance of optimising the resources available, and rationing scarce resources such as certain highly in-demand drugs and oxygen to ensure lifesaving interventions are made available to only those who need it.