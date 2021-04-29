3.79 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; CM Gehlot Tests Positive
India on Thursday, 29 April, reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges on Wednesday, as per Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the country now stands at 2,04,832.
The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,83,76,524.
Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he is self-isolating and has no symptoms.
Registrations for the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age began at 4 pm on Wednesday, 28 April, on the CoWIN, Aarogya Setu and UMANG portals.
- Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Wednesday that he had isolated himself after his wife tested positive for COVID-19.
- Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday said the lockdown in the state will be extended by another 15 days, after the current set of restrictions end on 30 April.
- The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination for those above 18 is scheduled to begin on 1 May.
- Several states are still facing a shortage of vaccine doses ahead of phase 3 of vaccination.
Centre Allows Import of 17 Medical Devices
The Centre has allowed the import of 17 medical devices like oxygen canister, nebulizers to meet the rising demand during the pandemic.
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot Tests Positive for COVID-19
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot has tested positive for COVID-19, he said on Twitter on Thursday. He said he is self-isolating and has no symptoms.
Nearly 26k Fresh COVID Cases in Delhi
Delhi reported 25,986 fresh COVID-19 cases, 20,458 discharges and 368 deaths on 28 April.
US To Send More Than $100 Million In Covid Supplies To India
The United States is sending supplies worth more than USD 100 million to India to help it fight a surge of COVID-19 cases, the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.
The supplies, which will begin arriving on Thursday and continue into next week, include 1,000 oxygen cylinders, 15 million N95 masks and 1 million rapid diagnostic tests, the statement said.
