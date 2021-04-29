3.79 Lakh Fresh COVID-19 Cases in India; CM Gehlot Tests Positive

India on Thursday, 29 April, reported 3,79,257 new COVID-19 cases, 3,645 deaths and 2,69,507 discharges on Wednesday, as per Union Health Ministry. The death toll in the country now stands at 2,04,832.

The country’s total number of cases now stands at 1,83,76,524.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19. He added that he is self-isolating and has no symptoms.

Registrations for the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for citizens above 18 years of age began at 4 pm on Wednesday, 28 April, on the CoWIN, Aarogya Setu and UMANG portals.