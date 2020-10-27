Who Will Muslim Americans Vote for in the US Elections?

Muslims are a small minority in the United States, but they may have a significant influence on the US elections. Muslim Americans, however, are often torn between the anti-Muslim rhetoric and xenophobia of President Donald Trump and the perception that Democrats undermine public morality on social issues.

According to a 2017 estimate by Pew Research Center , 3.45 million Muslims reside in the US, which is 1.1 percent of the total population. While this may seem small, Pew estimates that Muslims will surpass the Jewish population by 2040 to become the second-largest religious bloc after Christians.