Twitter Launches Warnings Over US Election Misinformation, Delays

Twitter on Monday, 26 October, announced that it is adding a banner on top of users’ feeds intended at pre-emptively debunking false information about voting by mail and election results.

The warnings in banners that will be pinned to the top of Twitter timelines will state that the election results could be delayed and that they may encounter misinformation regarding mail-in voting.

The move from the micro-blogging platform to counter misinformation comes ahead of the 3 November US presidential elections.