Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Leader of the Soviet Union, Dies at 91
Mikhail Gorbachev had implemented policies that effectively led to the end of the Cold War.
Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who ended the Cold War, passed away on Tuesday, 30 August, at the age of 91.
(This story will be updated with more details.)
Topics: Russia Soviet Union Cold War
