Mikhail Gorbachev, Last Leader of the Soviet Union, Dies at 91

Mikhail Gorbachev had implemented policies that effectively led to the end of the Cold War.

Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who ended the Cold War, passed away on Tuesday, 30 August, at the age of 91.

Topics:  Russia   Soviet Union   Cold War 

