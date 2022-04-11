Who is Marine Le Pen, the Candidate To Face Macron in French Election Rematch?

France went to vote on Sunday, 10 April. A two-round system is followed to elect the French president.

The two candidates who secure the maximum votes in the first round face each other in a run-off in the second round to win the presidency.

The second round takes place on 24 April.

In this election, in what would be a repeat of the 2017 French presidential election's run-off, President Emmanuel Macron would be facing off against far-right politician Marine Le Pen.