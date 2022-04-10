French Presidential Election 2022: Polls Open in 1st Round; Macron Looks to Win

France began voting on Sunday, 10 April, in the first round of an election that has come to life in the past two weeks after a lacklustre campaign eclipsed by the war in Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

11 rivals are vying to dethrone President Emmanuel Macron, who is aiming to become the first French president to win re-election after Jacques Chirac in 2002. They range from a Communist on the left to anti-immigration contenders on the far right.

President Macron is projected to come in first, but polls indicate that in the second round, he will face far-right leader Marine Le Pen, in a rerun of their 2017 runoff.

The first exit polls are expected to come in when the last polling stations in Paris and other cities close at 8 pm (GMT+2), reported France24.