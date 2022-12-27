From a Maoist Guerrilla to Nepal’s PM: Is This Prachanda’s Encore or Swan Song?

It is believed that Prachanda begun his political life sometime in the mid-1970s, but it was only after he resigned from his job as a school teacher in 1979 and became a full member of the Communist Party that he completely devoted himself to the Communist cause.

Within two years, he earned the name “Biswas” (trust) and led the All Nepal National Free Students’ Union, where he began spreading his roots deeper into the Communist Party, affiliating with several leaders including Mohan Vaidya and Bhakta Shreshta.

After the party split into two factions, courtesy of ideological differences between the top brass, Dahal assumed the post of general secretary of the Mohan Vaidya-led CPN (Mashal).

He sold his land to fund the depleted party treasury and began re-organising the party. It was during this restructuring that his title was changed and he transformed himself from “Biswas” to “Prachanda.”