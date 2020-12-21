Explained: Nepal Political Crisis and Why Parliament Was Dissolved

In the past 30 years since 1990, no single Prime Minister of Nepal has served a full five-year term. The country has seen the governance change hands over 25 times as none of the 14 prime ministers stayed on for the entire term.

The current regime is no different, as Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the Parliament, which his opponents within the government and the Opposition leaders deemed a “unilateral and unconstitutional” move.

The move is now in the process of being challenged in the country’s Supreme Court.

While the main reason indicates a power struggle between Oli and other leaders of the ruling coalition, here’s all you need to know about what led to Nepal’s political crisis and what’s the way forward for India’s neighbour.