Pushpa Kamal Dahal Appointed New Nepal PM With Backing From KP Sharma Oli

Former Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to take on the post of PM once again after several opposition parties extended support to the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre chairman in a dramatic turn of events on Sunday, 25 December.

This comes after a key meeting between the KP Sharma Oli-led CPN-UML, CPN-Maoist Centre, Rastriya Swatantra Party, and other Opposition parties, in which they extended their support to Prachanda, a former Maoist guerilla, for the top post.

As per the agreement reached in the meeting, Prachanda and Oli will lead the new government on a rotational basis, news agency PTI reported.