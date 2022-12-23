China-Tibet Tiff: Will Dalai Lama & Buddhism See The Communist Party Eye To Eye?

(This is Part 2 of a two-part series on the fading relevance of Tibetan monk Dalai Lama's fading relevance and the subsequent rise of Buddhism in its colonizer China and the political implications these may have.)

The enthusiasm of the Han Chinese for Buddhism is expanding openly and rapidly.

As mentioned in Part I, the Chinese are intrinsically religious. The Communist Party with its penchant for atheism is only a hundred years old. Buddhism, in one form or the other, has been thriving in China for 2000 years.

During my 1994 traverse of Tibet, the two accompanying Chinese academics seemed to scorn us when we worshipped at the Buddhist monasteries affiliated with the Dalai Lama. However, at Shigatse, at the Gilded Stupa of the Great Tenth Panchen Lama, the two professors eagerly prostrated themselves in front of the glittering statue and performed all the rituals associated with Buddhism.