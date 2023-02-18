Four Dead After TTP Militants Storm Police Station in Pakistan's Karachi

At least 19 men, mostly police and Rangers officials, sustained injuries in the exchange of fire, Dawn reported. Advocate Murtaza Wahab, an adviser to Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, shared details of 23 casualties – four deceased and 19 injured – on Twitter.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack on social media.

Police said that one terrorist blew up an explosive jacket during the operation while the police shot two of his accomplices dead. A police spokesperson said that the operation was jointly carried out by police, paramilitary Rangers, and army personnel.