Joe Biden Vows to Reform H-1B Visa, Allow Family Immigration 

Seeking to win the confidence of Indian-American voters, Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign said on Saturday, 15 August, that his administration will work on bringing changes to the H-1B visa system and will eliminate the country-quota for Green Cards, should he win the US Presidential elections in November 2020.

Unveiled strategically on India’s 74th Independence Day, the policy document shared by the Biden campaign also stresses on the importance of family-based immigration and the need to streamline the visa-application process for religious workers.