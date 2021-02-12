First Call With Xi Jinping Went on for ‘2 Straight Hrs’: Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden on Thursday, 11 February, said that his first phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping since taking office lasted two hours, reported news agency AFP.

"Last night, I was on the phone for two straight hours with Xi Jinping," Biden was quoted as saying by AFP.

Reportedly, Biden spoke to Jinping on issues such as human rights, trade and regional muscle-flexing during the call, which aimed at setting the tone for the US-China relationship.

Later, Biden also warned that if the United States doesn't "get moving" on its China policy, "they're going to eat our lunch."