Jan 6 Hearings: Ivanka Trump Says Her Father’s Election in 2020 Was Not Stolen
She said that former attorney general William Barr's revelations influenced her thoughts about the election.
Ivanka Trump, the daughter of former US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, 9 June, told the United States House Select Committee formed after the January 6 attack that she does not believe her father's claim of the 2020 election being stolen because of voting fraud.
"I respect Attorney General Barr. So I accepted what he was saying," Ivanka Trump told the committee.
William Barr was Trump's attorney general for most of 2020.
The committee even showed a video of the former attorney general speaking to the panel investigators, in which he called Trump's claims "bullshit".
He added that he had "repeatedly told the president in no uncertain terms that I did not see evidence of fraud that would have affected the outcome of the election. And frankly, a year and a half later, I still haven’t."
Ivanka Trump, when asked by committee investigators on how Barr's revelations influenced her thoughts about the election, said, "It affected my perspective."
On 6 January 2021, pro-Trump protesters had stormed the US Capitol in Washington, DC, in scenes that were broadcast live on multiple news channels across the world.
The House panel has blamed Trump, claiming that the attack was not spontaneous but a planned "attempted coup" that was triggered by his efforts of overturning the 2020 election where he suffered a massive defeat.
(With inputs from The Guardian and NYT)
