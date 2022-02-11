Trump's Call Logs From 6 Jan Missing, Could Obstruct Capitol Riot Investigation

The revelation about the gaps in the call logs comes in the backdrop of NARA asking the Justice Department to investigate Trump’s handling of the White House records.

New York Times has also reported that while Trump was president, his White House staff used to regularly discover printed paper clogging a toilet.

The natural conclusion they arrived at was that Trump was trying to flush documents down the toilet.

Anonymous sources told NYT that similar practices by the president were observed when he was on his foreign trips.

(With inputs from NYT.)