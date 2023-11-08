Old Video of Hezbollah Missiles Falsely Linked to Israel-Hamas Conflict

A video showing several missiles is being shared on social media, with the claim that Lebanese militant group Hezbollah released a video of their anti-ship missiles after the media reported on United States' warships reaching the Mediterranean Sea.
The truth: The video has been on the internet since August 2019 and does not have any connection to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
How did we find out?: We used relevant keywords related to Hezbollah releasing a video of anti-ship missiles to look for more information regarding the viral video.
This led us to a report by Iran Press, which was published on 16 August 2019 and carried the same video.
A screenshot of the video was also used in an article by Israel Defense, which mentioned that while it was unclear when the video was taken, it showed Hezbollah's stock of C-802 missiles at a storage facility.
We also came across an Arab Times report with a screenshot from the video in a 2019 article about Israel accusing Iran of backing Hezbollah to set up missile production facilities in Lebanon..
US warships near Israel: Two United States warships recently conducted a joint exercise in the eastern Mediterranean Sea, reported Business Insider.
The USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group joined the USS Gerald R Ford, the latter of which is the US Navy's most advanced aircraft carrier.
The two vessels are reportedly being used as deterrents, to keep the Israel-Hamas war from getting worse.
In an article published on 15 October, Associated Press mentioned that the US had sent three more warships and five shipments of US weapons and equipment to Israel.
Additionally, several aircrafts had been sent to US military bases in the region.
Conclusion: A 2019 video of Hezbollah's C-802 anti-ship cruise missile cache is being falsely shared as a recent video released by the Lebanese militant group, in connection to the Israel-Hamas war.
