174 Indians in US File Case Against Trump’s H-1B Visa Restrictions

Trump had on 23 June announced a ban on the issuance of all H-1B visas, among other type of work visas till the end of the year.

As per a proclamation signed by Trump, the ban comes into effect starting 24 June and applies to a number of work visas.

Since April, when Trump abruptly announced wanting to “temporarily suspend immigration into the country,” the administration has reportedly been mulling a temporary ban on work-based visas like the H-1B, amid a growing unemployment crisis in the country due to the coronavirus lockdown.

The lawsuit seeks the court to declare that the presidential proclamation on issuing new H-1B or H4 visas or admitting new H-1B or H-4 visa holders as unlawful.