174 Indians in US File Case Against Trump’s H-1B Visa Restrictions
Trump had announced a ban on the issuance of all H-1B visas, among other type of work visas till the end of 2020.
At least 174 Indian nationals, including seven minors, have filed a lawsuit against US President Donald Trump's proclamation on H-1B visas that would prevent them from entering the United States, reported PTI.
The case was filed in a US district court on Tuesday, 14 July.
“The proclamation 10052’s H-1B/H-4 visa ban hurts the United States’ economy, separates families and defies the Congress. While the two former points render it unseemly, the latter point renders it unlawful,” the lawsuit said, reported PTI.
Trump had on 23 June announced a ban on the issuance of all H-1B visas, among other type of work visas till the end of the year.
As per a proclamation signed by Trump, the ban comes into effect starting 24 June and applies to a number of work visas.
Since April, when Trump abruptly announced wanting to “temporarily suspend immigration into the country,” the administration has reportedly been mulling a temporary ban on work-based visas like the H-1B, amid a growing unemployment crisis in the country due to the coronavirus lockdown.
The lawsuit seeks the court to declare that the presidential proclamation on issuing new H-1B or H4 visas or admitting new H-1B or H-4 visa holders as unlawful.
