Good News! Indian Medical Graduates Can Now Practice in US, Canada And Australia

The release stated that the Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education (ECFMG) is the primary body in the United States that oversees the policies and regulations around licensing International Medical Graduates (IMGs). In order to take the USMLEs, and to apply for residency all IMGs must be certified by ECFMG.

The Education Commission on Foreign Medical Education (ECFMG) is the primary body in the United States that oversees the policies and regulations around licensing International Medical Graduates (IMGs).

In order to take the USMLEs, and to apply for residency all IMGs must be certified by ECFMG. This certification typically takes place after the completion of the 2nd year of a medical program, and before taking the USMLE Step 1 examination.

In 2010, the ECFMG announced a new requirement that will become effective in the year 2024 (was set for 2023 but was moved to 2024 due to COVID).

The new rule states that "starting in 2024, individuals applying for ECFMG Certification must be a student or graduate of a medical school that is appropriately accredited. More specifically, the school must be accredited by an accrediting agency that is officially recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME)."

The WFME recognition process entails a fee of ₹ 4,98,5142 ($60,000) per medical college, which covers the expenses of the site visit team and their travel and accommodation.