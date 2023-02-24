'With No Option, A Year Later, I Returned to Ukraine to Complete My Education'

24 February 2022, the date I would always remember till I am alive. It was around 4 am when I heard the sounds of explosions, and the doors and windows of my room were shaking.

I rushed out of my flat. Thousands of people had flocked to the streets, and I soon realised that Russia had attacked Ukraine. I was living in eastern Ukraine's Kharkiv city and was studying MBBS at VN Karazin National Medical University.

At the time when the war started, everyone was terrified. No one could understand anything then because it was the first time we witnessed sirens and such a huge crowd of people.