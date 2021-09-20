India Among Top Countries Getting Portugal Visas; Govts to Sign New Pact Soon

A Portugal Golden Visa allows for residency and work in the European country and an access to the whole area of the European Union. It is an alternative and easy entry to the continent. It asks for a presence in the country for a minimum of seven days a year and an investment in the Portugal soil from non-EU residents. Further, it fast tracks the citizenship process as one can be eligible for Portuguese citizenship in as little a duration as five years, which then subsequently grants access to healthcare and high class education standards of the European Union

While 60 percent of these visas were granted to citizens of Brazil and China, India is rising up in the ranks, American Bazaar reported.