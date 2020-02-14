India, Portugal Ink Seven Pacts After Modi-Sousa Talks

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of National Defence, Republic of Portugal for development of the Heritage Complex, the statement said.

"With the signing of MoU today, it will facilitate developing of a world class National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat with the cooperation from the Republic of Portugal," it added.

The MoU on National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC), Lothal will pave the way for cooperation between the two countries for showcasing common Maritime Heritage, the statement said.