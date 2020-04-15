IMF Lauds Govt’s Stimulus Package, Says India Needs Policy Action

"The measures taken to date — such as the provision of food and cooking gas to vulnerable households, as well as cash transfers to poorer households — go in the right direction and are a good start,” Gasper said.

The Finance Ministry unveiled a Rs 1.70 lakh crore economic package on 26 March involving free foodgrain and cooking gas for the poor for the next three months.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has risen to 11,933 on Wednesday while the death toll stands at 392.

"To be candid, we see scope for additional spending in these areas, beyond what has already been announced, as well as a need to enact policies which support MSMEs who have been hit by the (appropriate) social distancing measures and nationwide lockdown,” he added.

According to Gasper, in India, large, timely and targeted fiscal and financial sector measures are essential to shield vulnerable households and firms.