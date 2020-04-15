COVID-19: SC Notices Centre’s Stand of Helping Poor, Disposes PIL

The bench, which also comprised Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and BR Gavai, took note of Mehta's statement that the Central government was taking all steps to ensure that the benefits of relief measures reach to the poor and needy people.

The law officer said the Centre would ensure that state governments also do the needful to help the poor and its (Centre's) day-to-day directives are being complied by them.

Agnivesh, represented by senior lawyer Colin Gonsalves, submitted that the government should have paid wages to the migrant workers in this hour of need.