'Household Name Among Palestinians': The Life of Al Jazeera's Shireen Abu Akleh

"The first bullet hit me and the second bullet hit Shireen … there was no Palestinian military resistance at all at the scene."

That's how an Al Jazeera journalist, Ali al-Samoudi, who was also wounded at the scene, described the last moments of Shireen Abu Akleh, a Palestinian-American journalist who had worked for Al Jazeera for 25 years.

The shooting happened in Jenin during an Israeli raid in the West Bank, and she was rushed to the hospital in critical condition where she was declared dead on arrival.