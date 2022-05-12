US Lawmakers, UN Officials Demand Probe Into Killing of Al Jazeera Journalist

Outrage and calls for an international probe into the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh grow a day after the Palestinian health ministry announced that the Israeli forces shot dead Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank.

United States Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib has called on the US government to investigate the killing of Abu Akleh, saying that Washington should not allow “the same people committing those war crimes to do the investigation,” referring to Israel.

“We need to investigate, ourselves, the killing of an American citizen. Somebody that was out there being a guardian of truth and doing her job was murdered by an apartheid government that we continue to fund with unconditional aid,” Tlaib told Al Jazeera in a TV interview.