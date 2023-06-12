Here’s How the Indian Diaspora Is Organising a Grand Welcome for PM Modi

The Indian diaspora in the United States is organising a grand welcome for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the US. This will mark his first state visit to the country.
PM Modi will become the first Indian Prime Minister to address a Joint Meeting of the US Congress for the second time.
According to several reports, thousands of Indian Americans will congregate in Washington to welcome PM Modi, who will arrive in the American capital at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.
The Indian-American community members have planned to gather at the Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington near the White House. Another group of Indian Americans has planned to go to Andrews Air Force Base to welcome the Prime Minister as he lands in Air India One on June 21 in New York.
More than 7,000 Indian Americans are planning to witness PM Modi’s welcome on the South Lawns of the White House by President Biden and the First Lady with a 21-gun salute on June 22.
"At the Freedom Plaza, the community has planned to showcase the cultural fabric of India through cultural events representing India from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, and from West to East. It is India's diverse cultural show and growth story. We have roughly 25 programs representing Kashmir to Kerala and Maharashtra to the northeast with 160 artists participating."Adapa Prasad, President of Overseas Friends of BJP-USA in an interview with ANI.
During his trip, PM Modi will address the chairman and CEOs of top US companies at John F Kennedy Centre in Washington and the Indian expatriates at Ronald Reagan Center in DC.
