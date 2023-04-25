US President Joe Biden Formally Announces 2024 White House Re-Election Campaign

"Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours. That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job," Biden tweeted.

The announcement came on the fourth anniversary of the 80-year-old's first successful presidential bid, launched on 25 April, 2019.

Biden made the announcement in a video released by his new campaign team and says that it it his job to defend America's democracy. The three-minute-long clip opened with visuals of the 6 January 2021 attack on the US Capitol by former President Donald Trump's supporters