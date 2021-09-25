In Herat, Witness Says Taliban Hanged Corpse in the City's Main Square

A pharmacy worker named Wazir Ahmad Seddiqi, who runs his shop on the side of Herat's main square in Afghanistan, told AP on Saturday, 25 September, that he witnessed the Taliban hang a dead body from a crane.

The horrific act is reminiscent of the Taliban's brutality from two decades ago when it ruled the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan in accordance with a severely strict interpretation of Sharia law that punished its offenders in barbaric manners amounting to clear human rights violations.

The district police chief of Herat, appointed by the Taliban, Ziaulhaq Jalali, said that the Taliban fighters saved a father and his son who had been abducted by four kidnappers, all of whom were "killed in crossfire".