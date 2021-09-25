Punishments Such As Executions, Amputation of Hands To Return: Taliban Official

Turabi said that the judges would also include women this time, and the foundation of Afghanistan's laws will be the Quran. He also said the same punishments would be revived this time around.

"Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security," he said, due to its deterrent effect, adding that the Cabinet was studying if the punishments should be held in public.

The Taliban have already revived a past punishment – public shaming of men who indulge in small-time theft.

Turabi, who lost a leg and one eye fighting the Soviet Union in the 1980s, is in charge of prisons and is also on the United Nations' sanctions list.

In 1996, after taking power, Turabi had screamed at a woman journalist, asking her to leave a room full of men, and then slapped the man who had objected to it. He also destroyed music tapes from cars. He demanded men to wear turbans in all government offices while his followers beat all those men who trimmed their beards. He had banned sports, and his enforcers ensured that men prayed five times a day in the mosque.

Speaking to a woman journalist, he said, "We are changed from the past."