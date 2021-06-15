Gas Leak at Chinese Nuclear Facility, ‘Not Crisis Level’, Says US

According to the EDF, noble gasses such as xenon and krypton were accumulated in the cooling system of the plant's reactor number 1, BBC reported.

Following this, they underwent treatment before being released into the atmosphere in "accordance with regulations".

"We are not talking about contamination, we are talking about controlled emissions," an unnamed source told news agency AFP. The spokesperson told AFP that the gas leaked after the coating on some of the fuel rods deteriorated.

Fuel rods refer to sealed metal tubes, which hold material that fuel the nuclear reactor.

United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) announced that there was "no indication that a radiological incident had occurred,” BBC reported.