Some of India’s Steps at Odds With Democratic Values: US Official

A top US official raised concerns regarding some of Indian government’s actions – including the restrictions on freedom of expression – that are inconsistent with India’s democratic values, at a Congressional hearing on Democracy in the Indo-Pacific region.

Dean Thompson, the acting assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asia, brought up the issue on Wednesday, 9 June, at the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Asia, the Pacific, Central Asia and Nonproliferation.

News agency PTI quoted Thompson as saying, “India remains the world’s largest democracy with a strong rule of law and independent judiciary and enjoys a strong and growing strategic partnership with the United States.”