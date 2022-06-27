'Barechested Horseback Riding': G7 Leaders Make Fun of Putin's 'Toughness'

Leaders of G7 nations enjoyed a humorous moment on Sunday, 26 June, when they made fun of Russian President Vladimir Putin's machismo at a meeting in Germany.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine reportedly dominated the agenda of the meeting, but that did not stop British Prime Minister Boris Johnson from asking his counterparts if they should undress themselves to be as macho as Putin.

He may have been referring to a picture of Putin in which he is seen riding a horse barechested during a hunting trip in southern Siberia 12 years ago.