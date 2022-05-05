How Le Pen Captured Youth Voters & Why Her Success Isn't Replicated by US' Right

The growth in support for France’s far right isn’t taking place in a vacuum. A wave of populist sentiment has swept across much of Europe and North America in the last few years.

Moreover, the French and American far right have demonstrated a mutual admiration and exchange of strategies . The French right’s fight against “wokisme” echoes American conservative discourse around critical race theory.

Similarly, the American right has drawn inspiration from French writer Renaud Camus’ white nationalist idea of a “ grand remplacement ,” which holds that white populations and culture are being replaced by non-white, non-Christian people.