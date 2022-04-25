French Prez Emmanuel Macron Wins Re-Election: A Victory With Deep Challenges

The strategy worked, but only imperfectly. Indeed, the French political landscape is now structured around three poles rather than two. Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s score was the first round’s biggest surprise , as was his capacity to bring together left-wing voters hostile to Macron’s liberalism. This was most overlooked by Macron himself, who concentrated on capturing the electorate of the traditional right.

During the two-week period between the two rounds, the question of what left-wing voters would – or wouldn’t – do was crucial, with the two finalists both seeking to attract those who voted for Jean-Luc Mélenchon. Marine Le Pen did so by insisting on her agenda’s “social” character , while seeking to minimise her party’s deep ties to Russia . Emmanuel Macron, meanwhile, declared that he would make the environment the top priority of his government. Neither succeeded in fully convincing voters nor did the balance of power really shift.