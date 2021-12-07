French Authorities Nab Suspect in Murder of Jamal Khashoggi: Report
The suspect has since been placed placed in judicial detention.
Khaled Aedh Alotaibi, a 33-year-old Saudi man suspected of involvement in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, has been arrested in France, as per international media reports.
Alotaibi, was arrested at Charles-de-Gaulle airport in Paris on Tuesday, 7 December, reported BBC, citing French media. He has since been placed placed in judicial detention
A former Saudi royal guard, Alotaibi is one of 26 Saudis wanted by Turkey over the journalist's killing.
Khashoggi, who wrote opinion columns for The Washington Post and was critical of the Saudi crown prince, was killed by a team of operatives linked to the prince in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.
(With inputs from BBC.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.