NSO and Pegasus' Role In the Killing of Journalist Jamal Khashoggi

"I know why Jamal was killed," says Canada-based Saudi activist and video blogger Omar Abdulaziz, "it's because of me," he concludes thoughtfully.

In Bryan Fogel's brilliant and chilling documentary titled The Dissident, Omar speaks candidly about how he could have unwittingly played a part in the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018. The acclaimed documentary, which premiered at the prestigious Sundance Film Festival last year, is an audio-visual deep dive into the brutal murder of Khashoggi. It highlights the role played by NSO Group Technologies Ltd's Pegasus spyware used by the Saudi government in tracking Khashoggi's activities through his friends like Omar.