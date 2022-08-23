ADVERTISEMENT

Former Prez Donald Trump Sues US Govt Over FBI Raid at His Florida Home: Report

Trump was accused of taking official documents from the White House to his Mar-a-Lago estate after demitting office.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Former Prez Donald Trump Sues US Govt Over FBI Raid at His Florida Home: Report
i

Former United States President Donald Trump on Monday, 22 August, sued the US government over the raids conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at his Florida home a few weeks ago.

In his lawsuit, Trump has urged the court to prevent the bureau from reading seized documents until a special court official is assigned to review them, The Guardian reported.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was raided on 8 August by the FBI to look for official records and documents that the former president allegedly took from the White House when he left office.

(This story will be updated with more details.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:   United States   Lawsuit   donald trump 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×