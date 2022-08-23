Former Prez Donald Trump Sues US Govt Over FBI Raid at His Florida Home: Report

Former United States President Donald Trump on Monday, 22 August, sued the US government over the raids conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) at his Florida home a few weeks ago.

In his lawsuit, Trump has urged the court to prevent the bureau from reading seized documents until a special court official is assigned to review them, The Guardian reported.

Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate was raided on 8 August by the FBI to look for official records and documents that the former president allegedly took from the White House when he left office.

(This story will be updated with more details.)