'Under Siege': Ex-US President Donald Trump Says Florida Home 'Raided' by FBI

Trump further added that there was no difference between the searches carried out in his home and the Watergate scandal in 1972.

"They even broke into my safe! What is the difference between this and Watergate, where the operatives broke into the Democrat National Committee? Here, in reverse, Democrats broke into the home of the 45th President of the United States," Trump said.

Speculations are rife that Trump may announce his 2024 US presidential bid soon. Slamming the raids as a "weaponisation" of the justice system, Trump alleged that the raids were carried out at the behest of those who don't want him to run for president again.