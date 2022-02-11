NARA Asks Justice Dept To Investigate Trump's Handling of White House Records

The National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) has asked the United States (US) Justice Department to investigate former President Donald Trump’s handling of White House records.

The US presidents are legally required by the Presidential Records Act to transfer all of their letters, work documents, and emails to NARA after they leave office.

Trump, however, may have destroyed a large portion of his presidential records.

CBS News reported that some of these documents could be classified government secrets.

The request from NARA came after it was revealed that 15 boxes of presidential records from Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida had been torn up.

Trump should have turned these boxes over when he left the White House.

He instead took them home.

Documents include letters between him and the North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un.