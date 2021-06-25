Trump’s Rally in Ohio: A Step Towards 2024 US Election?
Former President will hold a rally in Ohio to campaign for Max Miller and promote the ‘America First’ campaign.
Former United States President Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a "campaign style rally" in Cleveland, Ohio on 26 June.
It is being speculated that on Saturday, Trump will campaign for Max Miller for the 2022 mid-term elections for the Congressional seat and to promote his ‘America First campaign’, the Cleveland.com reported.
Miller will be running in the primary opposite Rocky River GOP Rep Anthony Gonzalez – one of the 10 House of Representatives’ Republicans who voted to impeach Trump after the 6 January riot at the US Capitol.
Does It Mean Trump is Back in the Game?
In the couple of public appearances after leaving the White House, former President Donald Trump has hinted at running for the 2024 Presidential elections. In his speech in North Carolina earlier this month, he accused the Biden administration of "turning triumph into disaster" and attacked the administration on defunding of the police and the migrant crisis that hit the US' southern borders.
According to The Guardian, at this conference, Trump yet again alleged that he had won the 2020 elections and the results were rigged, hinting at his re-election by expressing his desire to beat the Democrats one more time.
“Who knows, I may even decide to beat them a third time.”Donald Trump in a speech in North Carolina
Even though Trump's Vice President Mike Pence was largely guessed to be the candidate for the next elections from the Republican's side, Trump has been instrumental in raising funds in his and the RNC's name. In a recent four-day digital and in-person fundraising campaign for his re-election, they reportedly raised more than 27 million US dollars.
In spite of hardly being seen on social media, Trump has been trying to garner support. All his speeches so far have seen good reception from the Republican audience and the rally on the 26th is expected to draw crowds too. In fact, misleading theories that Trump could be back as President before labour day. have been doing the rounds. According to a poll conducted by the New Morning Post, 30 percent Republican voters believed in this theory.
Significance of Ohio
Ohio over the years has been considered as a swing state, as the state does not show a constant political leaning towards any one party. Since 1860, whichever candidate was successful in wooing voters from the state and won a majority there, would end up as the President. It was long held that no presidential candidate could win without winning Ohio first. This theory was dismantled in 2020, when Joe Biden became the President without securing Ohio.
In the 2020 elections, former President Trump secured Ohio in a much greater capacity as opposed to the 2016 elections and this is why Ohio is significantly important for Trump to get back to power.
Trump was ahead of Biden with a 50.3% vote share and 62.9% seats won. This is when Ohio lost its swing status and now can be seen as a playground for the Republicans and Trump to play his charm.
(With inputs from Cleveland.com, The Guardian)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.